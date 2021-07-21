MadameNoire Featured Video

Mariah Carey’s daughter Monroe Cannon is already on the road to stardom. The 10-year-old beauty starred in her first modeling ad for children’s clothing brand OshKosh B’gosh for their back to school collection. In the ad, titled “Today is Someday,” Cannon portrays a 10-year-verson of MC herself as she dreams of becoming a superstar that collects many accolades and hopes to inspire “generations of little girls to hit their high note.”

“Someday, it’s gonna be different,” Cannon said in the 31-second clip. “The melodies that live in my head, someday they’ll live at the top of the charts. The songs in my heart will touch millions of hearts.”

The style Cannon was sporting for the commercial paid homage to her mother’s look in her 1990 video for her single “Someday.”

Of course, Carey was so proud to see her baby girl bring one of her dreams into fruition so early while also paying tribute to her.

“As a little girl, I was determined to realize my dreams. Now as a mother, it brings me so much joy to see my children visualize and develop the dreams they hold in their own hearts,” Carey said in a statement to People. “We did the campaign because we love the message of empowering kids to dream boldly and blaze their own path.”

The “Today is Someday” ad also pays tribute to Muhammad Ali and Outkast. According to the press release, this campaign “spotlights notable trailblazers as children in a series of powerful vignettes celebrating their confidence and determination.” In the ads, we hear the young people portraying these superstars have encouraging inner dialogues that helped them not only make it big but remain determined to never let their dreams die.

Watch Cannon’s commercial below.