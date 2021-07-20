MadameNoire Featured Video

Former Basketball Wives star Gloria Govan and basketball star Derek Fisher finally got hitched over the weekend.

The wedding went down at Cielo Farms in Malibu, California on July 17, following the couple’s three-year engagement. They began dating back in 2015, and the two have had quite a rocky road to the alter. Both Govan and Fisher finalized divorces in 2016 — the former uncoupling from her ex NBA player Matt Barnes.

At one point, Barnes and Fisher played professional basketball with one another for the Lakers. As the story goes, when Barnes had learned that Govan and Fisher were an item all those years ago in 2015, he’d driven over to her L.A. home to beat up his former teammate.

Luckily, all the parties involved have been seemingly able to patch up their wounds as time has passed. Last year, MADAMENOIRE even reported that Govan, Fisher and Barnes all got together last year to celebrate the 12th birthday of her and Barnes’s twin boys.

In March 2020, Govan, 36, shared that having to postpone her wedding to Fisher, 46 (who now works as the head coach of the L.A. Sparks) because of the pandemic “was obviously a really crappy decision to have to make.”

“We got engaged in 2018, and we eagerly started planning the wedding, but, unfortunately, like many, we had to cancel our big day,” Govan told PEOPLE recently in a piece dedicated to details of her wedding to Fisher.

“There were times we thought we should have a Zoom wedding instead of waiting but quickly realized our families being a part of the big day was important and our kids, who are just as excited as we are.”

According to the outlet, the couple’s big day was planned and designed by Kelly Patrice. A little tidbit from their reception that was shared noted that attendees got to sip on “four different signature cocktails” that were served as representations of Fisher and Govan’s now officially blended family.

To that point, the former Basketball Wives star went onto say that is what the essence of her wedding to Fisher really boils down to — “unity and a blending of families.”

“After the pandemic,” she noted, “we realized how important family really is. We could have easily eloped or filled out the paperwork and gotten it over with. But sharing this moment and event with those closest to us took priority over taking the easy route. We kept our guest list limited to those closest to us.”

After mentioning that the union is both she and Fisher’s second marriages respectively, Govan went onto say that “the most exciting part about this time around is all the growth we bring to the relationship. The trials and tribulations we’ve experienced have played a huge part in who we are in our relationship today. From the start, we’ve been very honest about our expectations from our friendship to marriage.”

“After almost two years of waiting here, we are — and we couldn’t be happier,” the reality star concluded. Read the full details on their wedding ceremony and reception here.