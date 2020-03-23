Gloria Govan And Derek Fisher Postpone Wedding Due To COVID-19, Say It Was “Really Crappy” Decision To Have To Make

After Derek Fisher popped the question to former Basketball Wives star Gloria Govan, the couple took their time in planning out their wedding. But now that COVID-19 is a major issue and it’s unclear when people will be able to even go outside freely and without fear, they’re halting their plans.

The 35-year-old former reality TV personality shared that news with PEOPLE, saying concern over the well-being of guests was in the forefront of their minds when they made the decision to postpone their April nuptials.

“It was just based off of what the CDC advised and the current state of affairs,” she said. “We just felt like it was in everyone’s best interest, really.”

She also noted that they had loved ones they would have wanted to attend who would need to travel, and that’s obviously not being allowed.

“So we were like, ‘Yeah, it’s just probably best to postpone.’ We had a few people traveling, a lot of our parents and aunts and uncles who are a little older. So we felt like it was in their best interest, and for everybody, to just not put anyone at risk,” she said. “It was obviously a really crappy decision to have to make.”

Nevertheless, their loved ones were understanding of their decision, which Govan said was “really sweet.”

After more than five years together, the couple was ready to take that next step with family and friends present, but Govan says it’s still going to happen. They’ve waited this long, so they aren’t pressed about waiting a bit longer.

“I still like him,” she said. “I’m gonna keep him around for a while.”

