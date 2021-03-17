MadameNoire Featured Video

Earlier this week, we wrote about Samaria Rice, mother of Tamir Rice, who called out Tamika Mallory for being a “clout chaser,” appearing at the Grammy’s to promote her organization Until Freedom.

Rice said Tamika and others associated with the Black Lives Matter movement were capitalizing off of Black pain—at the expense of their dead relatives.

Since then, Rice got together with Lisa Simpson, the mother of Richard Risher, who was shot and killed after being accused of shooting at police officers, to release a joint statement on what they would like to see going forward from social justice activists who work on the behalf of the Black community.

The statement addressed Mallory, Shaun King, attorneys Benjamin Crump and Lee Merritt one of the Black Lives Matter founders Patrisse Cullors, Melina Abdullah and Black Lives Matter Global Network.

The statement asks that the aforementioned individuals to “stand back and stop monopolizing and capitalizing our fight for justice and human rights. We never hired them to be representatives in the fight for justice for our dead loved ones murdered by the police. The ‘activists’ have events in our cities and have not given us anything substantial for using our loved ones’ images and names on their flyers.”

Rice states that as for Crump, she was unsure whether he even fully knew the laws in the state of Ohio and she fired him about 6-8 months into Tamir’s case.

“We don’t want or need y’all parading in the streets accumulating donations, platforms, movie deals, etc. off the death of our loved ones, while the families and communities are left clueless and broken. Don’t say our loved ones’ names period. That’s our truth!”

You can read it in full below.

As for direct demands, these mothers ask that these activists and attorneys: