There’s never a dull moment in the Twitterverse, especially when it comes to virtual dragging. On June 17, controversial rapper Azealia Banks gave professional dragging a whole new meaning when she schooled political pundit Candace Owens on the importance of Juneteenth.

While many were celebrating Juneteenth as a federal holiday last week, others like Owens decided to express their bones to pick with the commemorative day. Sharing her opinion in a tweet, the conservative pundit noted, “Juneteenth is soooo lame. Democrats really need to stop trying to repackage segregation. I’ll be celebrating July 4th and July 4th only. I’m American.”

Clearly not having the disregard and disrespect Owens showed for Juneteenth and its history, in a now-deleted Instagram post, Banks shared a screenshot of the pundit’s tweet with a directed caption responding to it. The “212” rapper emphasized why Owens’s line of thinking was flawed and detailed what the pundit’s life might have looked like had she actually been alive during America’s first Independence Day back in 1776.

“According to this logic,” Banks said. “On July 4, 1776, you would still be enslaved. Most likely on the verge of starvation due to all of America’s food supply having been prioritized for the war, while you hand sew American flags and struggle to wet nurse some depressed 24-year-old white widow’s sickly child until your nipples are chapped and dry. Whereafter, you will be whipped by her 80-year-old uncle for your own malnourishment and inability to produce milk, then sent to toil over a wood-burning stove — blistering your hands while [being] forced to make a peasantly meal of biscuits and gravy.”

Banks’ visual storytelling detailed an example of the everyday plight Owens might have faced if she’d been enslaved and Juneteenth never happened. The account included a Black woman being hung over a baseless accusation made by her slave owner, a white widow.

The rapper concluded her read by telling Owens to “Tread lightly sis.”

In a series of post on Instagram Stories, Banks went on to say to the pundit, “You’re really picking on old Black people [for] weird, white internet users, for their entertainment,” and “Is that what it means to be a Black conservative? That’s not what it means to be a Black conservative, that you just poke fun at Black people. B***h, that’s not it,”Yahoo News reported.

