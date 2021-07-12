MadameNoire Featured Video

Rumors are swirling that Houston hottie, Megan Thee Stallion might be the next cover star for an issue of Sports Illustrated sometime this year.

An insider close to the esteemed magazine told Page Six:

“She’s the biggest star [right now], so it’s a no-brainer and they love surprises.”

However, the source failed to go into detail about the potential cover stating that the idea is still up in the air and that “no one will know until the day of the unveiling.”

While some fans raised eyebrows at the news, it’s not unusual for the sports magazine to feature non-models on the cover. Beyonce appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated in 2007.

This wouldn’t be the first time that the 26-year-old artist has shown off her sizzling body-ody-ody for some big-name fashion brands and publications. Back in June, Thee Stallion released a hot swimwear line alongside Fashion Nova where she modeled a few sheer pieces from the collab. In October of last year, Megan became an ambassador for Fenty showcasing some of their new lingerie and in February, Meg who also dubs herself as “Tina Snow” graced the cover of Harper’s Bazaar.

This adds to a longlist of accomplishments for the star who has had an incredible year in music. Megan Thee Stallion won 3 awards at the GRAMMYS this year including for Best New Artist, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.

Thee Stallion was also the top winner at the BET awards back in June. The “Savage” rapper took home four awards– one for best female hip hop artist; video of the year and best collaboration, both for “WAP.”