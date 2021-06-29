MadameNoire Featured Video

For its 25th season, the Jordan Brand recently announced that eight WNBA athletes have signed onto its roster. The new additions to the brand’s family mean that a total of 11 women will officially rep the Jumpman logo — comprising its largest female roster ever.

“The world needs female voices, and we can’t ignore that or else we’re not growing,” Michael Jordan expressed in a statement for Nike. “The Jordan Brand is committed to giving women a platform to amplify their voices, which influence, inspire, and push culture forward.”

Since December 2020, WNBA star players Jordin Canada, Te’a Cooper, Crystal Dangerfield, Dearica Hamby, Satou Sabally, Aerial Powers, Arella Guirantes and Chelsea Dungee have all be signed to the Jumpman team.

The new additions to the roster join the brand’s Asia Durr, Kia Nurse, and Maya Moore — champions both on and off the court within their own rights.

Speaking on the endorsement group as a collective, Jordan noted, “These amazing athletes are defining a lot of things about Jordan Brand and leading a true conversation that’s impacting culture and our communities across the globe.”

The basketball legend wanted women on his roster to have an #activistathelete ethos. The last season of the WNBA was dedicated to the #SayHerName movement. Whether through their personal outreach and engagement regarding social justice issues, or supporting initiatives that uplift the Black community, all of the newbies to the Jumpman family were recognized partly because they use their platform to help inspire change.

“We don’t just stick to our sport. We’re vocal in the league, as a whole, and we’re going to bring it to the community — to leave things better than we found them.” Dangerfield, the 2020 WNBA Rookie of the Year, spoke on being a part of Jordan Brand’s growing female voice,

“Representation really matters at this point in time.” Seattle Storm point guard Jordin Canada stated. To have eleven Black women be a part of this brand allows the younger generation and younger women to see that they can be like us — they can have that opportunity. I didn’t see that growing up.”