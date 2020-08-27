The WNBA Has Always Led The Way When It Comes To Action Against Injustice

On Wednesday social media began buzzing after it was reported that the Milwaukee Bucks were boycotting their participation in the playoffs against the Orlando Magic due to Sunday’s horrific shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Wisconsin man who was shot in the back several times after walking away from police.

Soon after it was announced that all NBA teams scheduled to play on Wednesday were also striking, along with three WNBA games including including the Mystics versus the Atlanta Dream, the Los Angeles Sparks and Minnesota Lynx, and the Connecticut Sun and Phoenix Mercury.

The strike led to a snowball effect of athletes from several different sports including Major League Baseball games, Major League Soccer games and tennis player Naomi Osaka withdrawing participation from her game.

The history of boycotting and striking is a tool of the civil rights movement, used by the giants of their time to enforce respect and acknowledgement of mistreatment, fair wages and more. But this practice which was applauded and praised on Wednesday deserves to be credited to the WNBA players who have long remained faithful to the work of speaking truth to power.

It began four years ago when the Minnesota Lynx wore Black Lives Matter T-shirts after the back-to-back shootings of Alton Sterling in Louisiana and Minnesotan Philando Castille. Last year the team’s star player Maya Moore announced stepping away from the sport to help free a wrongfully convicted man named, Jonathan Irons. In July Moore saw her vision come to fruition when he was freed from prison.

WNBA player Angel McCoughthry was the first professional player this season to propose that players wear the names of police brutality victims and those killed by white supremacists on their jerseys. And back n July he New York Liberty and Seattle Storm walked off the court before the National Anthem as a demonstration for Breonna Taylor.

On Wednesday the moment came full circle after the WNBA announced all three of Wednesday’s games would be cancelled

The Washington Mystics who are the reigning 2019 WNBA champions were captured wearing white t-shirts which spelled out the name of Jacob Blake. But the most powerful imagery was the seven bullet wounds players wore on the back of the shirt, representing the number of times Blake was shot by police.

“We stand in solidarity with our brothers in the NBA and will continue this conversation with our brothers and sisters across all leagues and look to take collective action,” Dream forward Elizabeth Williams said in a statement that expressed the WNBA players’ collective point of view, ESPN reports. “What we have seen over the last few months, and most recently with the brutal police shooting of Jacob Blake, is overwhelming. And while we hurt for Jacob and his community, we also have an opportunity to keep the focus on the issues and demand change.”

Wednesday’s day of action is less than a week away from the four year anniversary of former NFL player Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem.