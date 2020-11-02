Cardi B Calls Off Divorce From Offset Two Months After Announcing Split

Divorce is officially off the table between Cardi B and her husband Offset after a Fulton County, Georgia judge granted Cardi’s wish, dismissing the case “without prejudice” on Monday.

According to PEOPLE, Cardi and Offset were scheduled to appear in court later this week in response to the divorce filing the Bronx rapper made in September.

In the weeks that followed, their interactions went from cold to hot, first with rumors spreading that Cardi wanted to leave the marriage after finding out Offset was expecting a fifth child with another woman. Cardi dismissed those rumors stating that she and her husband had grown apart.

“The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that s–t that ever happened before. It’s not because of cheating,” she said. “I just got tired of f—–g arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it’s just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I’d rather just leave,” she said in an Instagram Live.

But Offset made public pleas to get back into his wife’s good graces, even writing underneath an Instagram post on The ShadeRoom that he missed “MRS. WAP,” referencing Cardi’s chart topping summer song with Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Since that time, we know the two found their way back to one another after Offset was spotted at Cardi’s lavish 28th birthday Las Vegas celebration on October 10, where he pulled up to the function with gifts including a $300,000 Rolls Royce complete with a customized car seat for their daughter Kulture, 2. The two shared a kiss after her friends circled them chanting “Take him back!” Prior to the birthday sighting Offset purchased a billboard on behalf Kulture.

After their reconciliation Cardi confirmed that she wanted to give their relationship another chance because she missed his friendship and the “D.” Critics of the reunion came for Cardi on the internet stating they felt she was in an abusive relationship with her husband.

“Y’all sound f—ing crazy when you start using the word ‘abusive,'” she said in an audio clip on Twitter. “I’m not in a physically abusive relationship. I’m not in a mentally abusive relationship. I have choices.”

She deleted her Twitter account not far after.

This isn’t the first time the two have split and gotten back together. In 2018 Cardi announced she was leaving Offset amid cheating rumors, but reconciled weeks later.