Cardi B Shuts Down Rumor She’s Divorcing Offset Because He Impregnated Another Woman, Says They’ve Just Grown Apart

Since it was revealed that Cardi B decided to file for divorce from husband Offset, there have been a number of rumors about why things didn’t work out. One big one that has popped up was the claim that the Migos rapper is expecting a child with another woman, and that’s what pushed the “WAP” rapper to pull the trigger on a divorce. Her team has stated that such a claim is false, and she’s reportedly set the record straight in conversations with vlogger and acquaintance Lovely TI about what really was behind the marriage ending.

“I’ve given her advice before on just little fires that have popped up. And I asked her, ‘was he cheating on you? Is this the cause for the divorce? Is there a side chick, even if she’s not pregnant? Is there another woman? Because this is what people are saying,” the vlogger shared during a livestream on Wednesday.

“She’s saying no. He did not cheat on her this time. They really just grew apart,” she added. “She just feels at this point, she’s not happy. They’re both just kind of unhappy.”

Lovely TI claimed that Cardi told her that she also wanted to make clear that she has no desire to obtain child support for daughter Kulture or spousal support from Offset, despite the paperwork that was filed by her lawyer, which she felt made the divorce seem more messy than it actually is.

“She wants me to confirm with people that she did not, and she’s not looking for child support or spousal support,” she said. “She never asked for that.”

All this information is in line with new reports that have come out concerning the split, including TMZ’s report that she wants the divorce filing amended because she’s seeking an “amicable resolution.” In addition, the Page Six reported that someone close to her camp reached out to say that there is no outside baby.

“There is no other child. No baby is on the way. That rumor is super false,” their source said. “Cardi is thinking of her child and wants everything to be amicable. She’s evolved over the years and continues to.”

It seems overall, at least right now, that Cardi is just weary of being Mrs. Cephus. Blame it on the quarantine?

As Lovely TI put it, “Things have run their course and she’s just simply ready to move on.”

If you’re wondering what Offset might be thinking about everything, well, he offered this: