Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Suit Against Helicopter Company Over Crash That Killed Kobe & Gianna

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of the late Kobe Bryant, 41, and mother of the late Gianna Bryant, 13, filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Los Angeles, California, on Monday, TMZ reports.

The suit comes on the same day as the Staples Center public memorial honoring the legacies of Kobe, Gianna, and seven other friends, in addition to the helicopter’s pilot, who were killed in a helicopter crash on January 26. The suit claims that the helicopter’s pilot, Ara Zobayan, acted out of carelessness and negligence by continuing on with the flight during the morning of the flight’s foggy conditions.

Zobayan, the suit claims, was negligent in eight ways including failing to properly assess the weather, flying into conditions he wasn’t cleared for and failing to control the helicopter.

What resulted is an 180-mile decline before the helicopter crashed into a Calabasas, California, hillside, the suit states.

The 27-page suit against Island Express Helicopters and Island Express Holding Corp. seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. However, it also seeks damages for “loss of love, affection, care, society, comfort, support, right to support, companionship, solace or moral support and expectations of future support and counseling.” The suit also seeks reimbursement for loss of financial support and burial/funeral expenses.

On January 30, four days after the crash the Island Express issued a statement on their website which said the crash resulted in the company suspending their services until they deemed it appropriate.

An earlier report made during the ongoing special investigation led by the National Transportation Safety Board, claimed that the helicopter had not undergone under any engine failure, but that Zobayan had become disoriented before the helicopter made contact with the hillside, ESPN reports.