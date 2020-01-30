A “Completely Devastated” Vanessa Bryant Breaks Her Silence Over Loss Of Kobe, Gianna: “There Aren’t Enough Words To Describe Our Pain”

Vanessa Bryant is breaking her silence in the wake of the death of husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna, who were two of nine victims in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday.

After changing her Instagram profile picture to an image of Kobe and Gianna embracing on Wednesday, hours later, the 37-year-old shared a statement that not only thanked people for their support but also was honest about the immense grief she and her girls, Natalia, Bianka and Capri, are facing. Comments were initially allowed on the post, but have since been turned off — as have comments on seemingly all of the images on her page.

“My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time,” she wrote. “Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.

We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately.”

“There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now,” she added. “I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality.”

Vanessa also announced the creation of the MambaOnThree fund via Kobe’s Mamba Sports Foundation to provide support to the other families impacted by the loss of loved ones in the helicopter crash. Those wishing to donate are asked to go to MambaOnThree.org and if one prefers to donate to help “further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports,” she directed them to MambaSportsFoundation.org.

If you scroll through her Instagram page, just about every photo has been about her family. An image of her and Kobe there, photos of her daughters there. And while Vanessa certainly didn’t have to offer people any sort of statement, it’s good to know, as dedicated to family as she is, that she’s being strong for her girls — as strong as one can be at a time like this. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with her and the other families affected by this tragedy.