Last night, we reported that media personality LaLa Anthony filed for divorce from her husband Carmelo Anthony after 11 years of marriage. As per the latest reports related to that story, an unidentified woman is now claiming that Carmelo is allegedly the father of her newborn twins.

Shared via Hollywood Unlocked, the woman said she and Carmelo met in New York last year. Despite allegedly turning down his advances on a few occasions initially, the outlet stated her mentioning that because of his “good energy and vibe” that the two kept in contact and “talked almost every day” back in 2020.

While she knew he was married, the women told the outlet that Carmelo carried himself as a single man — noting that he would FaceTime her from his bed in the home that he shares with LaLa. According to her, Carmelo didn’t even spend holidays with his family. Eventually, the two started hanging out and hooking up.

Last September is when she found out that she was carrying twins. Since neither she nor Carmelo had planned for her pregnancy, they apparently both agreed on her getting an abortion. From what she shared, the procedure never ended up happening because she, 38, was told that she needed someone to accompany her to get a medical abortion and Carmelo never showed up to join her in order to get it done.

That said, she and the basketball player then agreed that she would have the twins and keep under a low profile. According to the report, the woman highlighted that Carmelo suggested she have the babies in London and make the children British citizens.

The babies were born back in April — two months earlier than their expected due date which was scheduled for mid-June. They and the mother are still reportedly located in the U.K. After being born, one of the children, a baby boy, developed problems with his brain due to a lack of oxygen and subsequently needed surgery — which was said to have happened earlier this month. The woman says that despite her attempts to contact Carmelo about the status of the baby’s health, the basketball player wasn’t picking up her calls. When they eventually did get the chance to speak, he apparently told her that he’d broken his phone.

Over the following weeks, the woman mentioned emphasizing to Carmelo that he needed to come and see the newborn babies. Allegedly, his response to her has been that he’s trying to “figure everything out” and that he’s “going through something” with LaLa and their 14-year-old son Kiyan.

Due to the situation, the woman went on to say that she’s experienced suicidal thoughts and started speaking with a therapist. According to Hollywood Unlocked, she said that she felt it was right to speak out about everything now because she wants Carmelo to acknowledge their children and be a part of the twins’ lives. She specifically told the outlet she feels as though she’s been “living a whole lie“ because she hadn’t told her family and close friends about allegedly birthing Carmelo’s kids.

“I’ve seen my wrong in the situation and I should’ve never let it get this far, but I don’t want my kids to suffer,” the woman noted.

Additionally, she said that she didn’t want to “be messy or hurt people“ — later adding, “I don’t want to destroy their [Carmelo and LaLa’s] family. I just can’t function like this.“

Carmelo has been accused of fathering children outside of his marriage to LaLa in the past as well. Read more about that here.