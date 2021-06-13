MadameNoire Featured Video

Most women go to their nearest nail salon for spa foot care. With Gloria L. Williams’ foot care line, Footnanny, you can give your feet the spa treatment right at home. Williams launched Footnanny after her long-time client Oprah Winfrey raved about her services on Twitter. After giving Winfrey one of her signature pedicures and foot massages, Winfrey took to Twitter to rave about the foot cream that Williams had made herself, but it wasn’t available for purchase. Williams was then faced with the challenge to go from being a pedicurist to a business-owner now that her foot cream was in demand.

Fast forward to now and Footnanny offers a variety of foot creams, soaking salts, essential oils, socks, massagers, gift sets and more. The creams not only soothe your feet but they also have healing qualities like the Eucalytus anti-inflammatory cream, the tea tree sweat relief cream and the protein foot cream which helps to improve circulation and help with dry, cracked heels.





Williams was inspired to enter the world of foot care by her mother. As a child, she watched her mother help people with different health problems through foot care. She watched her mother mix creams, oils and ointments to create foot creams that she would use to give the elderly and anyone in need an “old-fashioned rub-down.” Williams then became her mother’s “second set of hands” and became a foot care specialist before she even knew it. She followed in her mother’s footsteps and not only became a pedicurist but also took those remedies she watched her mother create and launched her own business.

What It Is

Since I need to start focusing more on my own foot care at home, I decided to try the Peppermint Footnanny Cream. This cream has been deemed “energizing” and is recommended for runners, dancers and folks who are on their foot for most of their day. It’s ingredients include chamomile, shea butter, aloe leaf, lavender, vitamins A and E and of course peppermint oil.

How To Use It

In order for this cream to be effective, it has to be applied properly. The first thing I did was use Footnanny’s Rescue Dry Buffer on the bottom of my feet, which you must do before you take a shower. After I showered and dried my feet. I then applied the foot cream.

Final Thoughts

I am guilty of not giving my feet enough tender love and care while at home. I usually rely on the neighborhood nail salon to take care of my feet. Since I am an avid cycler and do a lot of exercise, my feet often hurt so I decided to give this product a try to help energize and soothe them.

The first thing that got my attention was the smell of the cream. I love peppermint so I was very pleased with the strong aroma. The cream is nice and thick and made my feet feel moisturized and super soft. This cream can also be applied to your legs as well, so I loved that my whole lower body had the minty feeling. If you are looking to start a foot care routine or enhance your current one, this foot cream, or any of their other creams, would be a great addition.