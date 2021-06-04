MadameNoire Featured Video

As hard as it may be for some people to grasp, Yvonne Orji and Molly from “Insecure” are two different people. In several ways.

While Molly is more than accustomed to getting d*cked down, Yvonne is a proud virgin. So you may be wondering how she was able to convince us of these moments in the many sex scenes in which she was featured on “Insecure.”

Well, during a recent interview on Zuri Hall’s podcast Hot Happy Mess, Orji shared that she got some tips from the show’s wardrobe department.

Zuri Hall: How [are performing sex scenes] for you? How do you prepare for those scenes?

Yvonne Orji: Well, I’ve come a long way from season 1. Season 1 I talk about—I don’t talk about it in the book but it is a thing that happened. One of our customers, I call her Ms. Di. She was a model. She was Tupac’s stylist. But she’s like mom on set. The very first one, I was like Ms. Di. I don’t know what Ima do. This is crazy. And so she was like, ‘I got you.’

For me, I require a robe or all the pasties. I need all the buffers. There are intimacy garments. There’s silicone in between private parts and it’s just like…it’s so protective and protected.

Season 1, I was like, ‘Ms. Di, Ima need your help on this one to make sure I know what I’m doing.’ She watched the first take and then she pulled me to the bathroom and she was just like, ‘You got to let the man lead. You’re off beat.’ I was like, ‘What?’ She’s a real one. It was episode 6, Molly and Jared.

She [Ms. Di] brings me to the bathroom and she gets behind me and she was like, ‘You gotta do…’ And she’s doing the motion with me in front. And I’m thinking well this is very hands on.

She said, ‘Now, go call him in here.’ I said, ‘Do what now?’

So I was like, ‘Uh hey, Langston we’re supposed to practice because I guess I’m not letting you lead. And this is awkward.’

She’s in the bathroom and she’s like, ‘Alright, that looks good. Okay, you can go.’

I don’t even know if I told that story but that’s exactly what happened. We definitely made sure it looked believable and then Ms. Di sent us out into the acting world. All the hats. She was like, ‘Here’s your robe and here’s how you let the man lead.’

If I told the stories of how close we have gotten. She’s a real one.

Zuri: She set Molly up for future seasons…

Yvonne: Dear Future Husband, I’m a quick learner. I’m a quick study.

You can listen to the full interview at Hot Happy Mess.com.