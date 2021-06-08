MadameNoire Featured Video

After the visuals to his controversial song “What It’s Come To” were released yesterday (June 7) — wherein T.I. addresses the slew of sexual assault allegations against him and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris — their former friend Sabrina Peterson has now responded to her apology request being referenced in the music video.

Via an Instagram post shared in late January, Peterson accused T.I. of putting a gun to her head while in front of her children at some point in the past. Only days later, multiple other women came out on various social media platforms accusing the rapper and his wife of sexual abuse. More recently, in the months that have passed since, only more and more allegations have piled up against the couple from different accusers, and they’ve included similar accounts of being drugged, sex trafficked and raped by the musicians.

In his song, “What It’s Come To,” which dropped late last month, T.I. referred to the accusers he and his wife are facing as “lying a*s b–ches.” Its lyrics also include lines like:

“I got a heart made of gold, motive be the purest

And they say hell have no fury like a woman’s scorn

F–k that, I’m crankin’ up the jury, who you lyin’ on shawty?

Extortion, is that what you got your mind on, shawty?”

and

“Go put your face and reputation on it

These kinda claims deserve more than anonymous provocative conversations, don’t it?”

In its music video, a woman is heard saying the exact same things Peterson said in a separate and subsequent video she’d posted to her Instagram speaking out on her issues and allegations towards the couple. In it, she mentioned that she ultimately wasn’t seeking “a dime” from them and that if they confirmed that she was telling the truth about her story within seven days of the video being posted that she’d drop her lawsuit against them.

Today (June 8), seemingly responding to T.I. directly after being mocked in the music video, Peterson posted, “I have been in federal trouble before — no matter how the public feels about [it] they can’t save you. Since your million-dollar team won’t tell you I will. You aren’t taunting me, you are taunting your investigators. You aren’t taunting me, you are igniting more women that have stayed quiet that you victimized. Dummy.”

“Many of your fans have been victimized in their lifetime,” she continued in her caption. “Your tactics aren’t a good look. It’s actually sad! It’s heartbreaking! It’s one thing to put a gun to a woman’s head but it’s something totally different to keep attempting to victimize that woman again & again.”

See all the screengrabs of Peterson’s posts and clips of T.I.’s song down below.