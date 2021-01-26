MadameNoire Featured Video

Atlanta-based entrepreneur Sabrina Peterson made some damning claims against rapper and entertainer Clifford “Tip/TI” Harris. In an Instagram post shared early this morning, Peterson accused of TI of pointing a gun to her head.

She wrote:

“The sad part about being a woman & BEING A BLACK WOMAN IS THIS! The public PRAISES OUR PREDATORS!”

Then, mentioning TI by his Instagram name, she wrote: “you PUT A GUN TO MY HEAD IN FRONT OF CHILDREN & I NEVER CALLED THE POLICE ON YOU! But for years you painted me as the VILLAIN!”

In addition to her message to TI, she also wanted to address Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who has tapped TI on more than a few occasions as a vehicle of transmission for her message to city residents.

“LET’S TALK @KEISHABOTTOMS YOU CAN’T HAVE A PERSON THAT HAS VICTIMIZED WOMEN SPEAK FOR US! Let’s have a real TALK!”

According to Revolt, Peterson, who once served time in federal prison, launched GirlPower Holdings, a group of companies including Glam University, a place for women to learn the ins and outs of business. Peterson has also launched Pretty High, one of the few cannabis lines owned by a Black woman.

Peterson has been a friend to Tiny for years and in 2017, was featured in headlines after she disagreed with TI’s comments about marriage being a distraction.

She wrote a “letter to herself” and posted it on social media.

Dear Self, Don’t give a man your good years, become a felon for him, let go of friends, give up your career to support his, don’t be too loyal because one day he might get where y’all worked to hard to be and consider you a “DISTRACTION”. Love Always, Me.

She also used the opportunity to share some opinions about Tiny’s friend Shekinah Jones, who she felt wasn’t doing enough to stand up for Tiny in her tumultuous marriage to TI.

In an Instagram story, obtained by All About The Tea, Peterson wrote:

“I wish my friend’s ratchet friends would do more than just talk tough. No point in having a ghetto friend if they just talk loud & ghetto. If you are ratchet and can’t fight, we can’t hang out.”

Eventually Sabrina launched a series of threats against Shekinah online, resulting in Shekinah filing a restraining order.

There’s no telling the state of her the relationship between Sabrina and Tiny. But at the time of her open letters and Instagram threats, Shekinah and Tiny did come forward to condemn her for speaking about Tiny’s marriage in the public light.

And given these recent accusations against TI, and the fact that Tiny and TI are still very much together, I doubt Tiny is going to be extending an olive branch Sabrina’s way any time soon.