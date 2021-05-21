MadameNoire Featured Video

In a song released Thursday, Clifford “T.I.” Harris seemingly addressed the mounting sexual assault allegations, which have been lodged against him and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris over the past few months. On the track, which has been titled, “What’s It Come To,” Harris reiterates a previous statement released by his attorney, arguing that his accusers should identify themselves.

“Go put yo face and reputation on it/These kind of claims deserve more than anonymous provocative conversation, don’t it?” he raps. “Willing to face whatever consequences for his vision … while I’m up against some lyin’ — b–ch-s/Damn, this is what it’s come to.”

Obviously, using peer pressure to get the alleged victims to identify themselves is problematic since the law grants anonymity to sexual assault victims and alleged sexual assault victims in most instances. But that’s a conversation for another day.

The song’s release comes after an LAPD spokesperson confirmed that there is an open investigation into the couple stemming from an incident that allegedly occurred in 2005. The alleged victim’s disturbing account was published by The Daily Beast this week.

“Even assuming the story in the Daily Beast is close to accurate, it appears the LAPD ‘accuser’ has chosen once again to remain anonymous, thereby preventing us from being in a position to disprove or refute her allegations — or even examine them,” Harris’ attorney Steve Sadow told People. “Meanwhile, although we now appear for the first time to have the name of an ‘accuser’ who supposedly filed a police report with LVPD, we have absolutely zero details about her or her claim.”

Presently, more than a dozen women have accused Harris and many in instances, his wife, of drugging and sexually assaulting them. Nearly a dozen of the accusers are represented by attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn.