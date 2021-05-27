MadameNoire Featured Video

As is often the case with women and their friendships, people have trying to publicly and personally pit the women of Destiny’s Child against one another since we were first introduced to the group in the late nineties. But despite what the people say, the friendship is strong.

Not only did Kelly invite Beyonce and Michelle to attend the birth of her second son Noah via Zoom, the three reunited to talk a bit about mental health, checking in and being a safe space, ahead of the release of Michelle Williams’ book on mental health, Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life—and Can Save Yours

Beyonce: What do you hope the world gains in the knowledge they gain from your book?

Michelle: It’s okay to not be okay and it’s okay to tell somebody you’re not okay. Because I honestly, I should have done that with y’all. I’ve been open about a lot of things but I never was really truthful about how I really was, even though y’all have proven to be safe friends, safe sisters. Sometimes people have to know you’re not going to be looked at differently if you just say, ‘Y’all, I been sad a little too long.’

It amplifies one’s bravery and gives them courage.

Kelly: I think that also, people should know that along with friendships there is humility and you have to hold a safe space and safe place to allow friendships to be able to check in. It’s a blessing to be able to have that. When it’s your person it’s nothing you’ll judge them for. It’s nothing you can’t tell them. I think that that’s the greatest thing that Destiny’s Child has ever given me, my gift of friendship for you ladies.

Beyonce: Absolutely! I just know that Kelly and I feel so honored that we are now your safe place where you can express any and everything. And we know that you are that for us and you’ve always been that for us. So we’re just happy to be along this journey and happy to witness the birth of this new chapter.

Michelle: We need to have a book shower.

Kelly: Okay!

Beyonce: We had one for Kelly! We gotta have another one.

Michelle: I’m thankful so thankful for connection. This is 20 years y’all of connection.

Beyonce: It’s twenty years. It ain’t going nowhere. You and I must never part, Ma Ki Ta Ta. I love you ladies thank you for checking in, my Belle.