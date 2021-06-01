MadameNoire Featured Video

Although the two seemed very much together just yesterday in posts The Real Housewives of Atlanta star LaToya Ali shared on her social media, a post uploaded by personal trainer Von Rhe’ just hours ago seemingly implies that the two have ended their romantic relationship.

“As much as I cared for this relationship to work sometimes the universe has its own way of shifting people in ways we don’t understand,” Von said on his Instagram Stories earlier today (June 1). “As a man, I can humbly say this was the first time I ever gave a relationship my all. I was 100% always honest and pure but no matter how much happiness I gave some insecurities only [the] self can manage. I wish you nothing but love, peace, and happiness @latoyaforever.”

If you recall, the two have been dating for quite some time now. In fact, LaToya made headlines back in April when she addressed her estranged husband Adam Ali’s claims that Von was a gay man despite the latter and her’s relationship — which had been months along at that point. While chatting on RHOA co-star Kandi Burruss’ YouTube series Speak On It, LaToya had firmly stated, “First of all — Von trained Jeffree Star. He’s in the limelight, okay? He is in the LGBTQ community, Von trains many gay people. He also has many gay friends. What’s the problem with that? I don’t understand — there’s no problem with that. So why is Adam making that an issue? Why is he making it seem like the guy I’m speaking to is gay? And even if he had a gay history, okay — so what? That’s something that I have to deal with, not you or anybody else and in fact I would be okay with [that] because Von and I have an amazing connection.”

Around that same time, she and Von even documented themselves getting matching “BAESTIE” tattoos — a combination of “bae” and “bestie” — on their joint YouTube channel.

Von’s post about the seeming breakup follows posts LaToya made on her Instagram stories yesterday (May 31) with the two of them boo’d up on Memorial Day. She simply captioned one of the clips of them together, “Happiness at its finest.”