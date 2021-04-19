MadameNoire Featured Video

Following her estranged husband’s claims that her new romantic partner is a gay man, The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s LaToya Ali is setting the record straight. According to her, her current boyfriend Von Rhe’s sexual orientation isn’t any of her ex’s business, and regardless, her connection with Von is what matters most to her.

If you recall, LaToya and her estranged husband Adam Ali were airing out their marriage’s dirty laundry a few weeks ago all across social media. After Adam had done an interview talking about his and LaToya’s split, she ended up posting a series of videos on YouTube where she detailed the fall of their marriage from her perspective. As she talked about all of the recent controversy that’s publicly gone down between her and Adam with her RHOA co-star Kandi Burruss on the latter’s YouTube series Speak On It, LaToya’s new relationship with Von, an Atlanta-based personal trainer, inevitably came up. Amidst their conversation, Kandi asked how LaToya felt about the rumors Adam had started during all the aforementioned drama where he claimed that Von was a gay man. In her response, LaToya said that all of the so-called proof Adam shared in his attempt to expose that Von is gay are just “fake receipts.”

“As I said before,” LaToya stated as she addressed Kandi’s question, “first of all — Von trained Jeffree Star. He’s in the limelight, okay? He is in the LGBTQ community, Von trains many gay people. He also has many gay friends. What’s the problem with that? I don’t understand — there’s no problem with that. So why is Adam making that an issue? Why is he making it seem like the guy I’m speaking to is gay? And even if he had a gay history, okay — so what? That’s something that I have to deal with, not you or anybody else and in fact I would be okay with [that] because Von and I have an amazing connection.”

“So it’s like why is he so concerned with the men that I have in my life,” LaToya said, seemingly being exasperated with Adam’s opinions on the way she’s living her life as they pursue their divorce. “I don’t care what he has going on in his life — it’s all about the kids. Whatever’s in the media about Von is false. He did train Jeffree Star that is true. Is he gay, no.”

If you didn’t know, LaToya and her new man are so serious these days that she and Von recently got matching “#BAESTIES” tattoos. All things considered, she does seem happy and very committed to her new relationship, signaling that she’s clearly moved on from her ex in a lot of ways. Is it possible Adam is just trying to drag Von’s name through the mud because LaToya’s living her best life without him and with Von instead?

*As of now, neither LaToya or Adam have publicly specified that their divorce has been finalized despite them often referring to each other as “ex-husband” or “ex-wife.”

See the full episode of Kandi’s Speak On It Down below.