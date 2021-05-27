MadameNoire Featured Video

Yesterday (May 26), we reported on Instagram model Olivia Sky calling out Bow Wow — the father of her eight-month-old son Stone Moss — in a series of social media posts where she claimed that the rapper had been antagonizing her as she battled postpartum depression and was making being a single mom unnecessarily difficult for her. In a recent update, Bow Wow has responded.

Speaking on how she felt as though the rapper wasn’t supportive, Sky said in a series of Instagram stories, “@shadmoss think I wanna be FAMOUS. Maybe I should start letting you guys in on some tea then. I’m pretty quiet for a clout chaser? Ni–as don’t know how to react when encountering a real b–ch and it SHOWS hunny. Ni–as rather f–k with your head while u going thru PP [postpartum] than help u get back to yourself because they know your potential and it’s INTIMIDATING. For all my SINGLE MOMS With NO SUPPORT you are alone baby. I’m quiet until it matters my voice will NOT BE SILENCED.”

With all that context in mind, underneath @urbannews’s coverage of what Sky said on their page, Bow Wow commented, “Not my f–king problem. Go get you a man who cares. I barely know the girl. I don’t even have a photo with the girl. Let that hurt go.”

Since the comment was left, online users have been pointing out the contradiction in the rapper saying he doesn’t know Sky despite the fact that the two share a child. Underneath @its_onsite’s repost of Bow Wow’s comment, one user wrote, “He knew her enough to give her a child tho 😂😂😂😂 ,” while another wrote, “Regardless you should want your child’s mother in a good mental space healthy momma happy baby! 😢😢😢.”

Seemingly directing their comment at the rapper specifically, another said, “If you know how bad postpartum depression can get you would care, not for her but the well-being of your child as well.”

Especially since there’s a young child involved, we hope the two adults are able to squash the issues their dealing with and be able to co-parent harmoniously sometime soon.