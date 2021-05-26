Sometimes, it just feels good to vent, right? You need to complain about a situation and release your emotions in a safe space, before re-engaging and working on a solution. Research has shown that venting can be good for us. It’s a healthy way to regulate emotions since venting is typically done to a third, uninvolved party. When you talk to someone who has nothing to do with the problem, you can really let your thoughts and feelings out without fear of repercussions. But there is one more thing the research found that can be very valuable for couples to know: the most successful venting sessions rely on how the listening party responds. It showed that the listening party should affirm the venter’s feelings and experience. It sounds pretty logical, right? However, if you’re romantically involved with a man, you may find he often misses the mark there.

The TV dad/husband stereotype of the man who goes right into solution mode exists for a reason: men kind of do that a lot. It’s their way of showing they care. If you tell your partner about a problem you have, he likely interprets that as you asking him to fix it. Historically, men haven’t been as encouraged as women to explore their feelings before diving into action, so they might transfer some of their habits onto your problem. Sometimes, all you want is for your partner to support you – not fix things. These are some of those times.

When you fight with a friend