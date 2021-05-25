By now, you’ve probably heard that after calling off her engagement to former MLB player Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, has been seen out and about with another ex-fiance, actor Ben Affleck. While I personally have some thoughts about why Jenny from the block might be doing all of this (i.e. to get the people talking), it raises a good question about relationships in general. Most of the time, we’re told never to go back to an ex. People say things like “You broke up for a reason.” “Don’t make the same mistake twice.” But we all know that’s not exactly true. And many of us will find ourselves circling the same block more than once trying to figure it out.

Sometimes that decision ends in chaos and calamity and other times your ex could end up being the one you needed all along. Here are some ways you can help decide if you should give that person another shot.