Months after Caesar Emmanuel was accused of physically abusing his daughter Cheyenne during an incident that allegedly took place at the reality star’s Atlanta home, the aftermath of the altercation is now playing out during season nine of VH1’s “Black Ink Crew.” In episode seven titled, “My Little Broke Friends,” Ceasar describes his version of the situation to Ted.





Ceasar described the incident as a “teenage motherf—ing” outburst.”

“If any of these allegations were true, she could have destroyed me over being mad,” he said.

Later, in a confessional, Ceasar said that he felt betrayed by Cheyenne. Then, the conversation turned to Cheyenne’s mother, Crystal. Ted seemed to imply that Crystal was somehow conspiring to destroy Ceasar and his relationships and that calling ACS on him was just her latest attempt. At the same time, Ted told Ceasar that he should be done with his current girlfriend, Suzette, who was present at the time of the incident and argued with Cheyenne on Instagram after the teen went public with abuse allegations.

In response to the episode, Crystal took to Instagram with a video titled, “Addressing The Lies,” and accused Ceasar of spinning the actual facts of the story to save face.

“He gets physical with my child. My child has a towel on. My child barricaded herself in a room with a dresser and called me,” Crystal alleged. “She didn’t have her phone. He took the phone and called me through her iMac.”

After the incident, Crystal said that she could not get in touch with Ceaser, so she called 911 because she didn’t have anyone in the area that she could call in case of an emergency.

“She was bleeding in her face. Her weave was –– you would have thought my daughter had a fistfight with a female,” Crystal went on before sharing that she had Cheyenne get on a plane and fly back home to New York after the alleged fight. Crystal also said that her daughter came home with bruises.

“The police report…they took pictures. I have pictures,” she said. “He was found guilty in the state of New York for neglect of his child. It’s public record.”

In closing, Crystal accused Ceasar of “trying to save face” and lying on their daughter on the show.

“You’re using your daughter. How could you lie on your own child?” she questioned. “That doesn’t make no sense to me. How could you lie on your own daughter to make yourself look good?”

