Launched in collaboration with celebrity hairstylist Chuck Amos, Ouidad’s new six-product Coil Infusion Collection uses its plant-based ingredients to give those with Type 4 hair a “bespoke and spa-like solution in order to meet the singular needs of natural coily hair.”

Amidst yesterday’s (May 18) virtual event for the launch, Amos said that he was excited about the collaboration being specifically created for Type 4 hair patterns. He told viewers, “as a hairstylist, I specifically see what types of problems people with this curl pattern have — 4a-4c. It’s this type of curl that really struggles with moisture, that because of that, the strands are really prone to breakage and curl shrinkage.”

Explaining more about the inspiration for the Coil Infusion Collection, a representative from Ouidad’s product development team emphasized the currently in the hair market Type 4 hair is “underserved and misunderstood.” With that in mind, she noted that the brand created the Coil Infusion Collection “to embrace and normalize the beauty and texture of 4a to 4c coils — showcasing its luxurious volume, magical rebellion to gravity, and beautiful effervescent kinks.”

Touching on what Amos pointed out, she emphasized that the line “also addresses some of the hair struggles that come with Type 4 hair like absorbing moisture and suffering from breakage.” The rep continued, “We formulated six hydrating products that are deeply strengthening and moisturizing. They’re designed specifically to address those concerns. They provide moisture-locking properties, maximum slip and detangling, curl elongation, hair restoration, and strengthening benefits. It’s a power fusing line with power fusing ingredients that actively work.”

As per a press release on the new launch, the collection includes the brand’s:

•Like New, Gentle Clarifying Shampoo: can be used daily or as part of wash day routine to detoxify, restore and condition curls •Drink Up, Cleansing Conditioner: a multi-action co-wash that moisturizes, softens and thoroughly removes buildup and impurities from hair and scalp •Soft Stretch, Priming Milk: minimizes curl shrinkage, fights frizz, and can be used before styling products or overnight as a nourishing treatment •Good Shape, Defining Gel: creates curl definition with a touchable hold •Boost Up, Styling + Shaping Gel Cream: a lightweight, water-based formula that adds volume while coating curls to lock in shape and hold •Triple Treat Deep Conditioner: deliver ultimate hydration to restore severely damaged or dehydrated curls

If you’re interested, The Coil Infusion Collection retails from $12-$36 and is now available for purchase at Ouidad.com, Nordstrom, Ulta, and Amazon.com.