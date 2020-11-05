If you’ve ever felt that the skincare industry failed to cater to your skin as a Black woman, you’re not alone. In 2018, beauty industry pioneers Esi Eggleston-Bracey and Sarah Irby said what most of us have been thinking regarding the industry’s failure to meet our skin’s unique needs: they can do better. As a result, MELĒ was born. Launched just two months ago, MELĒ is a skincare brand especially and scientifically designed for those of us with melanin-rich skin.

“It’s extremely important for women with melanin-rich skin to have skincare products designed specifically for them because our skin is different,” Dr. DiAnne Davis, dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon, told MadameNoire. “Even down to the cellular level, our skin is thicker, oilier, ages slower, wrinkles less, and does have some minimal built-in sun-protection due to our melanin. But that also means that our skin has unique specific needs that must be addressed including oil production, moisture balance, dark spots, uneven skin tones, enlarged pores, and undetected sun damage. So it is imperative that we have products that address these unique concerns.”

Here’s a look at how MELĒ’s products address those concerns.

EVEN Tone Post Cleanse Tonic

“The EVEN Tone Post-Cleanse Tonic is recommended to calm and revitalize the skin,” Dr. Davis advised. “It is not to be confused with a toner that I find patients will often use to “clean their skin” or to help with oily skin. The EVEN Tone Post-Cleanse Tonic is a hydrating tonic that can be used AM and/or PM with a cotton pad to provide hydration and support the skin’s natural renewal process. Again, it can be used daily or twice daily after you wash your face and before applying your other products. ”