MadameNoire Featured Video

Shared via posts made on their respective Instagram accounts yesterday, DJ Envy and his wife Gia Casey are expecting baby number six.

In addition to the many throwback photos he posted yesterday of their wedding in honor of their 20th anniversary, DJ Envy’s final post for the day was a sonogram of the couple’s latest addition to their family. His caption on it read, “What do I get my wife who has everything for our anniversary???? A BABY!!!!! ♥️ #TheCaseyCrew6 #pulloutgameweak #supersperm #babyshowereveryyear #TheCaseyCrew20.”

If you didn’t know, the two have sadly been grieving the loss of Casey’s mother Norma Grante — who passed away last week on May 4. In her social media post about the baby announcement, Casey acknowledged her mother’s passing while also expressing her joy over reaching the 20-year milestone of her marriage with DJ Envy and the fact that that she’s now three months into her latest pregnancy.

Posting the same photo of the sonogram on her page, Casey’s caption began, “20 years ago today, I was three months pregnant with our first child Madison. And here, 20 years later, and on our 20th wedding anniversary, I am three months pregnant with our last… ✨🙏🏽✨ Happy Anniversary to the absolute love of my life @djenvy… You have given me the greatest gift of all…💫 This past week has been a truly emotional one… But today, my mother gives me the strength to smile, despite my sadness…”



Adding a Bible verse before paying a tribute to Grante, it continued, “Job 1:21: ‘Naked I came from my mother’s womb, and naked shall I return there. The Lord giveth, and the Lord taketh away; Blessed be the name of the Lord!’ Days ago, and as He saw fit, The Lord called my mother home to be with him. And at the very same time, he blessed us with a baby that we have been trying to have for years… There is a saying, ‘When we make plans, God laughs…’ Well, now I can attest to this. We conceived this baby naturally and in HIS timing. At 12 weeks pregnant, and on our anniversary, we found out that our baby is a healthy one🙏🏽💕. If I’m being honest, I don’t think that this is a coincidence… Call me crazy, but I think it’s a girl…💕 I would love to have a little Norma running around… Hi Mommy 👋🏽🕊 #TheCaseyCrewJustGotBigger #HappyAnniversaryPook ♥️ #May13 #2001.”

We wish their family nothing but happiness and health!