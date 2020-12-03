Madamenoire Featured Video

Raashaun Casey, better known as DJ Envy, one third of the famous morning show “The Breakfast Club,” is also a family man. With five children and going and nearly twenty years of marriage, Envy and his Gia have been through some things—a couple of them became public information.

With all of that behind them now, Envy and Gia are sharing the story of their love affair on OWN’s “Behind Every Man.”

In the clip from the show, which will air this Saturday, Gia and Envy speak about the time they first met—when he was 16 and she was 15—at a friend’s party.

And even though they were still children at the time, Envy knew that Gia was going to be his wife.

See what the both of them had to say below.

Envy: The first time I seen Gia was at a birthday dinner. It was at, I believe, my sixteenth birthday. And my friend at the time, brought her friend which was Gia. I fell in love instantly. I was like, ‘That’s going to be my wife. I don’t know how or what I’m going to say but I’m going to marry her.’ I didn’t have the lines. I wasn’t the coolest. I didn’t know what to say. I didn’t have any game.

Gia: He had approached me every day to give me his telephone number. And then one day, he said something to me as I was walking back into the school building. I don’t remember what it was but it was corny and cute at the same time. And I’m like, ‘Alright, I’m really going to call you.’ And then I called him.

Envy: And she called and we just had great conversation.

Gia: When Raashaun and I started dating, I was 15 and he was 16. He was so romantic at such a young age. He wrote me a letter telling me that he was going to marry me and that we were going to have kids, a picket fence and a dog. I gotta tell you, I knew that we were going to be together forever.

You can watch the two tell their love story in the video below.