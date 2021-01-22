MadameNoire Featured Video

DeAndre “Soulja Boy” Way has been named in a lawsuit in which he is accused of sexually assaulting, beating, and holding his personal assistant hostage, NBC News reports.

The alleged victim, who first began working with the “Crank That” rapper at the end of 2018, filed a lawsuit Thursday in Los Angeles. The woman, who has only been identified as Jane Doe in the suit, says that the professional relationship began to take a turn when Way allegedly sent her an unsolicited penis picture.

Eventually, the two did have a consensual relationship, but around January 2019, she alleges that he began to physically abuse her. An alleged sexual assault would later follow in February. She said that he “expressed remorse” following the first incident and gave her $1,000. However, the alleged abuse only continued and escalated. “On numerous occasions, and sometimes twice in the same day, Defendant Way would inappropriately touch Plaintiff’s body, forcefully pull her pants off, and raped her,” the lawsuit claimed.

Worse, the woman alleges that Way would often become so jealous of likes and comments she would receive on social media and phone calls she would receive that he would react in rage by throwing her to the ground, punching her, and kicking her in the rib.

“Over the course of this abusive relationship, Defendant Way punched Plaintiff directly in the head on at least ten separate occasions,” the suit reads.

Following one incident, Way allegedly told the plaintiff, “I should have killed you.” The suit also claims that after the would verbal attacks, he would often say, “I didn’t mean it.”

The plaintiff said that when she tried to resign and leave, he locked her in a room without hot water for three days. In August of 2020, the alleged abuse escalated even further, and “Way attacked Plaintiff so hard that she thought she was going to die.” She later regained consciousness outside of his house and ran. She would later return to collect her personal belongings the following month and “Way refused to give Plaintiff her belongings back and instead used the opportunity to rape Plaintiff again,” the lawsuit alleges.

Worse, she claims that she was left penniless because she was not paid the wages that Way had allegedly promised, which she says was $500 per month for cooking, cleaning, driving him around, and managing his travel itineraries.

“Way’s treatment of our client, as an employee and as a person who deserves respect, has traumatized and filled her with fear,” the victim’s attorney, Neama Rahmani, said in a statement. “His abuse imprisoned her physically, mentally, and emotionally. When she mustered the courage to flee, he impoverished her. His exploitation severely hampered our client’s ability to re-establish herself in the workplace and in society. We believe he should be held accountable.”

Way told TMZ, “I vehemently and unequivocally deny these allegations. I am in contact with my legal team and the appropriate legal action will be taken against these lies.”

This is not the first time Way has been accused of violence against women. In 2020, an ex-girlfriend accused him of pistol-whipping, sexually assaulting, and holding her against her will. And let’s not forget that infamous clip from “Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars” when he was caught on camera being physical with ex-girlfriend, Nia Riley.