The last time we heard from Yandy and Mendeecees, it seemed like the couple need to iron out some issues around resentment.

Mendeecees resents the fact that Yandy didn’t communicate with him as often as he would have liked when he was in prison. And Yandy finally got Mendeecees to admit that if she were the one in prison, he might not even have been able to stick around and wait for her—like she did for him.

Yikes.

Well, it seems the couples have moved past their issues and are planning a vow renewal ceremony in Dubai.

The event doesn’t come without an interesting backstory though.

Recently, on “Love and Hip Hop New York,” Yandy revealed that she and Mendeecees are not legally married.

In a conversation with JuJu and Kimbella and later in the confessional, Yandy said, “I do not have a contractually binded agreement with the government between my husband and I. But me, Mendeecees and God, we absolutely have an agreement.”

She told the ladies, “I didn’t send off the paperwork. We signed it. Our officiant signed it. I never sent it off.”

But now, these two are going to renew that agreement—with God—in an ceremony to take place in Dubai.

As someone who was recently released from prison, in early 2020, Mendeecees had to get permission to take this trip.

And according to TMZ, new legal documents prove that a judge has extended it to him. Yandy and Mendeecees will travel to Dubai later this month for a few days.

After spending five years in prison, Mendeecees is on supervised release until 2025. His probation officer claimed that Mendeecees has been compliant to the conditions of his release so he had no reason to reject the travel request.

The judge agreed.

No word on whether these two will sign them papers in the new ceremony.