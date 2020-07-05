Transcripts From Nipsey Hussle’s Accused Killer’s Trial Will Be Released

Nipsey Hussle died over a year ago and his accused killer’s trial has still not begun. In the latest news regarding Holder’s trial, a Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Robert J.Perry ruled that transcripts from his grand jury hearing can be released, the L.A Times reported. The judge ruled that the release of the transcripts will not jeopardize his right to a fair trial.

We live in a society that is moving away from the printed page,” Perry said.

He did say that it is crucial that prosecutors in the case “keep a lid on” the video evidence.

The person who was worried about the transcripts negatively affecting possible jurors is Holder’s public defender Lowynn Young. Young didn’t want the grand jury transcripts to be released until after the trial was over according to the Times.

After a three day hearing, the 23-membet grand jury indicted Holder on May 6.

“The panel returned a six-count indictment charging Eric Holder, 29, with one count of murder, two counts each of attempted murder and assault with a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon,” read the indictment.

The Los Angeles Police Department has been hushed about their investigation. The only thing they have confirmed is that Holder and Hussle had a “personal matter between the two of them” early in the day Hussle was shot.

There has been speculation that Hussle confronted Holder about being a police informant.

Holder has a bail of $1.5 million. If convicted by a jury, Holder faces being sentenced to life. When Holder was first arrested, attorney Christopher Darden, the prosecutor from the infamous O.J Simpson trial, signed on to be his lawyer. After receiving death threats, Darden quit the case.