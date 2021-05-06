If you tuned into “Married at First Sight,” last night hoping to learn which couples from season 12 were going to stay together and which ones were going to go their separate ways, you were disappointed. Lifetime and nem are getting every single bang for their buck with these couples and making us wait until the absolute last minute before we know what’s what. But given what we know so far, we certainly have some predictions about who might want to make it last forever and who wants to get the hell out.

See what we predict and let us know if you feel the same.