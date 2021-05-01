MadameNoire Featured Video

Torrei Hart has found love again! In her recent Instagram post, she revealed that she is dating former Family Matters star Darius McCrary. Hart posted a photo with McCray along with a sweet birthday shoutout.

“Happy birthday to my partner, friend, mentor, and get money buddy!!!!,” she captioned on Instagram. “This is just the beginning.”

The Neighborhood Talk reported the lovebirds met on the set of a movie they were filming together titled Sebastian, a horror movie that Hart executive-produced and starred in along with McCrary.

“Darius wanted something real,” a source reportedly told The Neighborhood Talk.

Hart had a rough time coping with her the end of her marriage to Kevin Hart and seeing him move on with his now-wife Eniko Parrish. She was open about how dealing with the divorce had a detrimental affect on her mental health.

“I can tell you there were moments when I was suicidal, and I’m okay with speaking on it,” she said during an interview with The Hip Hop Socialite. “There were moments when I felt like, what’s next God? I questioned God, and growing up, I was taught that you don’t question God, but let me tell you, that showed me, no, you question God. You say listen, You created me and You told me I was great. You put this in me, so I need You to show and prove, and there were moments where in that moment, I tell you, the next hour, God would show me or put something in my life to show me exactly who He is. I think it’s a choice – you can choose to be positive, you can choose to let your aura shine in a positive way, even through the pain.”

McCrary has been married three times, but his marriage to Karrine Steffans was the most public relationship. During an interview with Vlad TV, he said his marriage to Steffans was a “very expensive and tumultuous situation.”

“What attracted me to Karrine wasn’t her body, it was her mind,” he said. “So you put that kind of mind into that kind of body and it’s dangerous. We fell in love, man, we were headed 95 going south on the interstate. It was amazing.”