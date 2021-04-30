MadameNoire Featured Video

Rituel de Fille’s Thorn Oil Priming Facial Elixir is a facial oil that aims to moisturize and highlight your face so it can be a flawless base for your makeup or look glowy and hydrated on the days you’re spending makeup-free. With that in mind, is it worth its $68 price tag?

As per the product’s description, the brand notes that “the primer is created from marula, rosehip, jojoba, and rose oil which are all known to balance, brighten, calm, and even the skin.” Being vegan, cruelty-free, and made will all-natural ingredients, the “blood-red” facial oil is said to have a plumping and luminous effect on the skin that promises a “radiant and beautifully healthy finish.”

Despite its color in the bottle, this oil went on clear when applied on the face and didn’t leave any appearance of redness or residue. It can be described as a lightweight oil with the rose in its formula influencing the majority of its scent. After using it over the course of a week, the pros about it are that it absorbed quickly into skin every time and it left my face and neck additionally moisturized when it was used in conjunction with my regular routine — always after a face cream. That being said, while the oils listed in this product’s ingredients have a lot of benefits themselves — such as antioxidants from the marula oil and omegas 3, 6, and 9 from the rosehip oil — I can’t say that the elixir overall necessarily did anything that was out of this world for my skin. Also, concerning its priming benefits, I didn’t find that it helped my makeup go on any smoother or that it provided an extra glow to my face before application since it absorbed so quickly into my skin.

At $68 for a one-fluid-ounce-sized bottle, I wouldn’t recommend splurging on the full size of this product since it didn’t do anything stellar. If you’re interested, read up on the facial oil that won our 2020 She Tried It Awards here.