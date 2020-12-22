Best Facial Oil: Urban Skin Rx Hydranutrient Radiance Restore Oil

Luxury in a bottle, Urban Skin Rx’s Hydranutrient Radiance Restore Oil is a blend of protective antioxidants, omega fatty acids, rosehip seed oil, and vitamins A, C, and E that work together to improve the appearance of uneven skin tone, fine lines, and rough texture.

Suitable for all skin types, including those with oily skin, this lightweight oil is especially beneficial to those with aging, dull, or dehydrated skin, as well as those dealing with hyperpigmentation or acne.