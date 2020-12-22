Best Facial Oil: Urban Skin Rx Hydranutrient Radiance Restore Oil

2020 Melanin Awards

Source: 2020 Melanin Awards / iOne Digital

Luxury in a bottle, Urban Skin Rx’s Hydranutrient Radiance Restore Oil is a blend of protective antioxidants, omega fatty acids, rosehip seed oil, and vitamins A, C, and E that work together to improve the appearance of uneven skin tone, fine lines, and rough texture.

Suitable for all skin types, including those with oily skin, this lightweight oil is especially beneficial to those with aging, dull, or dehydrated skin, as well as those dealing with hyperpigmentation or acne.

Apply 3-4 drops to your face and neck after cleansing or toning and before applying moisturizers. The oil can be used up to twice daily and you can even add a few drops to your foundation for a dewy glow.
