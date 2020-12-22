Best Primer: Smashbox Photo Finish

2020 Melanin Awards

Source: 2020 Melanin Awards / iOne Digital

This primer is your best chance of looking like an IG filter in real life which is why it’s considered the number 1 cruelty-free makeup primer –and the number 1 primer among our readers.

Smashbox Photo Finish Foundation Primer smoothes flaws, reduces pores, and preps skin for flawless makeup application. The lightweight oil-free gel also nourishes skin and protects it from environmental pollutants and free radical damage thanks to the addition of vitamins A & E.

