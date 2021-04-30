MadameNoire Featured Video

In an upcoming episode of TV One’s “Uncensored,” basketball icon Lisa Leslie spoke candidly about growing up without her biological father and what it was like meeting him for the first time at 12 years old. Leslie describes the initial encounter as “sad” and recalled being unsure of what to say to her dad.

“I just remember smiling. It was just one of those things where you’re like, ‘Wow, this is my father,’ but really, he was just a man because I didn’t know him,” said Lisa. “Clearly, he didn’t know me.”

More than anything, Lisa says that she remembers her dad’s physical appearance, adding that she can’t remember much about what was said.

“I didn’t ask questions like, ‘Where have you been? What are you doing and why aren’t you taking care of your children?'” said Lisa. “I just smiled.”

Due to her father’s absence, the former professional athlete admits that she didn’t have much of an idea of what a father is supposed to be.

“I didn’t know what a dad was,” said Lisa. “I always say that my mom was also my dad because my mom and I mowed the lawn together. We moved the refrigerator and mopped the floor. We did boy stuff and girl stuff.”

Further, she admits that most of her ideas about fatherhood came from television.

“When you don’t really have a defined definition of what a father is in a household, you kind of make it up. You see it on TV,” said Lisa. “I just feel like he lost out on a lot.”

She also recalled not having a strong reaction upon learning that her father died.

“I really clung to my spirituality and my Heavenly Father. I had already replaced the idea of a father,” said the former WNBA star.

“Uncensored: Lisa Leslie” airs Sunday, May 2nd at 10/9c on TV One.