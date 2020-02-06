CBS Responds To Gayle King’s Criticism Of Viral Interview With Lisa Leslie On Kobe Bryant

CBS was forced to make a statement on Thursday after their most high-profile news host, Gayle King, blasted the network over a controversial interview she did with Lisa Leslie earlier in the week, where she asked for Leslie to discuss her thoughts on Kobe Bryant’s 2003 rape case.

“Gayle conducted a thoughtful, wide-ranging interview with Lisa Leslie about the legacy of Kobe Bryant. An excerpt was posted that did not reflect the nature and tone of the full interview. We are addressing the internal process that led to this and changes have already been made,” a CBS spokesperson said according to The Wrap.

On Thursday morning in an unprecedented move, King took to Instagram and posted a message expressing her frustration over how the clip was shared to the masses in a way she claims provided no context.

“I am mortified. I am embarrassed and I am very angry,” King said. “Unbeknownst to me, my network put up a clip from a very wide-ranging interview — totally taken out of context — and when you see it that way, it’s very jarring. It’s jarring to me.”

King’s interview went viral within a matter of moments, as Leslie, a close friend of Bryant’s, told the news host that she felt his sexual assault accusations should be off-limits in the wake of his sudden death. Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash on January 26 in Calabasas, California, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven other passengers.

“I think that the media should be more respectful at this time. It’s like if you had questions about it, you had many years to ask him that. I don’t think it’s something we should keep hanging over his legacy,” Leslie said.

The interview stirred up much emotion on social media and will stand as a marker on how we consume news and the responsibilities of journalists for years to come.