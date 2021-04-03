MadameNoire Featured Video

When a woman gives birth during the pandemic, they can’t be surrounded with as just family as they would’ve been pre-COVID. Due to these restrictions, Kelly Rowland had to improvise when she gave birth to her second son, Noah.

Zoom has become a go-to for those working from home but the 40-year-old singer said the app came in handy while in delivery. During an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show, she told Kalen Allen that she broadcasted her birth on Zoom so her family could be present.

“The last time, when I had Titan, my family was in there, and this time they weren’t,” Rowland said. “Everybody was feeling a way about that, because we like to be at each other’s births. So yeah, we got on Zoom and everyone was there.”

Since giving birth in January, the “Coffee” singer said her oldest son, Titan, has been happily adjusting to the big brother role.

“I’m happy, and my son is absolutely in love with his baby brother, and we’re just really happy,” Rowland added. “It’s really sweet. The house is very sweet. I love it.”

She also confirmed that her Destiny’s Child group mates have already met Noah as well.

“I always say, Destiny’s Child is one thing, that’s singing together and winning awards and everything like that, but the friendship that we share still to this day, I just can’t even tell you,” Rowland continued. “I love my girls, my sisters.”

When Rowland first found out she was expecting her second child, she wasn’t sure if she wanted to publicize her pregnancy. She told Women’s Health Magazine that she changed her mind because she wanted to send a certain message to her fans.

“But you still want to remind people that life is important,” she said. “And being able to have a child…I’m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me.”