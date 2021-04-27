MadameNoire Featured Video

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kenya Moore received a lot of backlash following the airing of an episode this past season where she wore a Native American headdress as a costume to a Halloween party. As she addressed the situation during the first part of the show’s season 13 reunion this past Sunday night, the RHOA star had no problem sharing that she wasn’t the only one in the group who’d dressed in a culturally insensitive way in the past — and now she’s pulling out her receipts.

As we discussed yesterday in our recap of the entire first part of the reunion, Kenya followed up on a previous apology she’d made for wearing the sacred headpiece. According to her, she’d worn it to the Halloween party in the first place because she thought it would be a way for her to pay homage to her Native American roots and family from West Virginia. All that being said, when she’d worn it to the event — and as it was being discussed at the reunion — Drew was one of the most critical of Kenya’s costume. Amidst the ladies’ back and forth during Sunday night’s episode, Kenya fired back at Drew’s comments by claiming that the latter had also dressed up in a culturally appropriative way at one point too.

After Kenya made that accusation during the reunion, Drew responded by saying, “This is what you don’t know, we wore that at my mother’s family reunion so it wasn’t a Halloween costume. You’re talking about over 10 years ago at a family reunion — we did a ceremony for our ancestors in Louisiana where we all wore Native American [clothing] and those weren’t costumes from Party City. They were actually made by my mother’s great grandmother.”

In an effort to substantiate what she said about Drew, yesterday night Kenya posted a photo of her co-star in the aforementioned ensemble with an accompanying tweet which basically called out Drew for not owning up to dressing up in a culturally insensitive way and just saying she was wrong for it. While Drew’s outfit looked more “Indian” as opposed to “Native American” like she claimed it was supposed to be for her mother’s family reunion, the photo and Kenya’s tweet are shared down below so you can see it for yourself.

“Does this look like a ‘family celebration?'” Kenya’s tweet asked. “Drew is weird and obviously a pathological liar. She dressed as an Indian for Halloween. I unfortunately dressed as a Native American for which I apologized. Cultural appropriation is wrong period #receipts #RHOA.”