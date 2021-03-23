MadameNoire Featured Video

n Source: Bravo / BravoEvery Halloween, people of color have to remind white folks that blackface and using cultures as costume is insensitive and inappropriate. After all, when you’re white you get to take off the costume and resume your life of privilege, where people in these ethnic and culture group have to live in these identities and the injustice that sometimes comes along with them.

I think many of us are clear on that.

But folks start to act a little confused when it’s other people of color who appropriate culture.

On a recent episode of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Kenya Moore wore a Native American headdress as a costume for a Halloween party.

Kenya claimed that her attire was “warrior princess.”

Before people even had a chance to light her up on the internet, her cast mates, Drew Sidora and Porsha Williams, had already dubbed the costume inappropriate.

During her confessional interview, Sidora said, “Kenya’s Native American costume is super problematic but I ain’t trying to ruffle no feathers for this girl’s trip. It feels like I’m always the only one that sees the issues with Kenya Moore’s decisions.”

Porsha, who has been the outs with Kenya for some time now, was a bit less diplomatic about the whole thing.

“Kenya is a Native American warrior. I thought we weren’t doing that no more. Like, I knew that this girl was crazy, but add lame to the list, add whack to the list.”

When people online started calling Kenya to task for the costume, she shared that she has Native American ancestry.

Someone tweeted, “I know Kenya didn’t shade Porsha all season about her work with the BLM movement then showing up with an indigenous people costume. 2 strikes. #RHOA.”

Kenya responded simply, “Also part of my heritage.”

The criticisms didn’t stop there though, yesterday, IllumiNative composed a lengthy statement addressing Kenya’s costume.

A portion of it read: “We are deeply disturbed by last night’s episode of #RHOA in which @KenyaMoore wore a Native American “warrior princess” costume. Costumes that mock Native peoples, defame our traditions and cultures and perpetuate negative stereotypes are racist. “Playing Indian” is a form of mascotry that is not just offensive, it is part of a long history of how Native peoples have been dehumanized.”

They also expressed concerns over the fact that the network allowed this image to air even with cast members expressing their issues with Kenya’s costume.

As a result, IllumiNative said it was important that Bravo, Comcast, NBC Universal, Andy Cohen, and Kenya Moore apologize for the display.

Apparently, Moore took heed to their words and earlier today, she issued an apology on Twitter.

“I want to sincerely apologize for inappropriately wearing the Native American headdress as a costume. I now realize that this was both disrespectful and insensitive and would never have done it if I had that knowledge and understanding beforehand. I regret it. When you know better, you do better. I am genuinely sorry.”