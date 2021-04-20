MadameNoire Featured Video

Following an Instagram Live session The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams did last week where she addressed a deleted scene from season 13 of the hit Bravo show where she and fellow castmate Kandi Burruss discussed their different approaches to Black Lives Matter activism, Kandi has now commented on what Porsha had to say.

On a recent appearance on Fox 5 Washington D.C., the outlet’s news anchors asked Kandi where her relationship with Porsha stands following the Livestream the latter did last week. If you recall, things surrounding the deleted scene in question became a prominent topic of conversation following the release of a Vulture article where it was discussed early last week. During her lengthy Instagram Live, Porsha detailed how the conversation between her and Kandi in the unaired scene had gone down from her perspective — which she described as “nothing to be upset about.” Additionally, it was clear that even though her and Kandi were the ones at the center of the controversy surrounding the unaired footage, Porsha had more of an issue with Kenya Moore, another RHOA housewife, concerning those who’ve been questioning her motives and intentions when it comes to her recent rise as a voice within the movement.

All that being said, when speaking to Fox 5 Kandi basically shared that she and Porsha had left things between them in a good place following the show’s recently taped season 13 reunion and that she was honestly “confused” about where Porsha was coming from in her passionate Live addressing the article and the related controversy.

“I don’t really know honestly,” Kandi said speaking about where she and Porsha’s relationship stands now. “As far as I knew, we were cool when we left the reunion. And then this article came out and now I guess she’s on social media. I have no idea, to be honest, what the point was that she was trying to make…I’m confused, to be honest.”

When asked if Porsha’s Live caught her by surprise, Kandi added, “I guess not. At the end of the day, the article talked about a scene that was deleted — well that wasn’t used in the show. Obviously, you know, there were things in that scene that were not a positive look in her eyes. So with that being said, she wasn’t happy about it then and of course she’s not happy about it being discussed now.”

Watch Kandi’s full interview here.