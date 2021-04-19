MadameNoire Featured Video

Dr. Dre’s estranged wife, Nicole Young, is not playing any games in the couple’s divorce proceedings. She’s pulling out all the stops in an attempt to strengthen her case against the famed music producer.

Dr. Dre has to find entirely new lawyers in his divorce proceedings because Nicole has succeeded in having them thrown off the case. The lawyers who have helped him along thus far, Laura Wasser and Howard King, are out.

According to Page Six, Wasser and King were disqualified from the case because King previously acted as the family’s lawyer since Dre and Nicole became engaged. Wasser also had a working relationship with King.

Documents filed showed that Dre was “instructed to obtain counsel as soon as possible.”

The ruling might come as a blow to Dre’s divorce case considering both Wasser and King are well known attorneys in celebrity divorces.

Wasser is known in some circles as the “disso queen” (as in dissolution of marriage) for the way she served in so many Hollywood divorces. And King is well known for his work with entertainment clients.

This victory for Nicole comes after several attempts to malign Dre’s character. She’s accused him of being abusive, requested that their prenup be thrown away and even suggested that his mistress testify during the trial.

While Dre, who has a history of documented abuse with other women, says Nicole’s claims of abuse are an attempt to get additional money from him.

Nicole claimed that throughout the course of their 24-year marriage, Dre punched her in the face, slammed her against a wall, lifting her off the ground by her neck and even held a gun to her head.

Dre, who was hospitalized with a brain aneurysm earlier this year, believes Nicole’s claims and strategies in the divorce case are making the whole ordeal stressful for him.

Not to mention the prospect of losing his billion dollar fortune is likely looming heavily over his head.

Dre has been paying Nicole $293,000 a month in spousal support. But she is requesting that the amount be increased to $2 million a month plus $5 million in attorney fees.

She claims Dre has more than enough to cover it with $260 million in cash and Apple stock. Nicole believes she’s entitled to live the lifestyle to which she became accustomed during their marriage.

It will take some time before this case is settled. So we’ll be sure to keep you posted with updates.