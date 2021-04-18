MadameNoire Featured Video

Frontline workers have been working tirelessly for over a year to help those in need as the world dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic. Life coach Troia Butcher saw them working hard first hand when her mother was admitted to the hospital in November 2020 for a non-COVID-related health issue. What she witnessed while her mother was hospitalized resonated with her even after her mother was discharged from the hospital.

“The hospital staff, not just her nurses, but food service and orderly, took amazing care of her, even as the COVID cases in our town rose,” Butcher told Shape. “I later learned that our hospital had a surge of new COVID cases [at that time], and the hospital staff was working diligently to care for all of their patients.”

Butcher was inspired to launch the “Appreciation Initiative” where she created a “healing kit” for frontline workers. The kit includes a pillow, journal and a tumbler, items that Butcher said will help workers “pause in the overwhelming daily rush” of their jobs.

“They are working tirelessly to care for our loved ones who have COVID and those who do not,” she said in a press release. “They have the added stress of trying to protect their patients, themselves, their co-workers, and keeping their families safe. They are working non-stop.”

Through the “Appreciation Initiative,” you can submit a donation and send a healing kit to a beloved frontline worker by specifying which hospital or facility they are working at. The retail price of the healing kit is $60.

Butcher hopes to gift 100,000 frontline workers with a healing kit by September 2021.

“We are living in unprecedented times, and now more than ever, we need to support one another,” she said. “The Appreciation Initiative is our way of letting others know that we are stronger together.”