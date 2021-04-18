MadameNoire Featured Video

Sadly, Black Rob, known for his 2000 hit “Whoa,” died on April 16, 2021. According to the New York Daily News, the former Bad Boy Records rapper died at an Atlanta, Georgia hospital at the age of 51. He reportedly had kidney disease.

“Lord knows I tried to get help,” DJ Self wrote on Instagram. “I’m sad to say RIP to Black Rob ….. Passed away in the hospital in Atlanta.”

The hip-hop world was alerted of Black Rob’s poor health after DJ Self posted a video of him from a hospital bed speaking on DMX, who was on life support at the time. He didn’t look well, with his eyes barely open and struggling to speak.

“Pain is crazy, man,” Black Rob, born Robert Ross, said in the video while laying in a hospital bed. “It’s helping me out though. It’s making me realize I gotta lot to go on. I gotta lot to go on, man. I feel everything about X. X was positive. Love to X.”

After being released from the hospital, the East Harlem, New York native gave a more detailed account about his health struggles and revealed that he was homeless.

“Oh man, I’ve been dealing with this for five years,” he said in an Instagram post on DJ Self’s page. “Four strokes … I don’t know what to tell you man. S*** is crazy. The s*** is hard. I don’t got no house to live in — except maybe an apartment. Me and my man be trying to get together. I’m telling you man, this s*** is strange. It’s hard, you know what I’m saying? I don’t know what the people want to do, what the people going to say. I need some rest, man. Really, man. I need some rest. My side is killing me.”

Producer Mark Zombie and rapper Mark Curry created a GoFundMe for Black Rob last week to help him pay for medical expenses and a home.

“This Gofundme is to help him find a home, pay for medical help & stability during these trying times,” they wrote in the description. “We’ve lost a lot legends and we can’t afford to lose anymore. This is my way to try and help.”

DJ Self has organized a separate GoFundMe to pay for a funeral for the late rapper.

“Black Rob deserved better from this world,” former Hot 97 music director Karlie Hustle wrote in a tweet on April 17, 2021. “I pray his suffering has come to an end. I am glad he was able to speak and be seen prior to his passing. His visibility and his condition should be a reminder to appreciate health and not leave the sick and aging behind. Godspeed, sir.”

He is survived by four children, Rianna, Diamond, Kayli, and Million.