Following a video of a violent fight that surfaced late last month between actor and musician Chet Hanks and his ex-girlfriend Kiana Parker, the latter is now taking further legal action against the Your Honor star. According to new reports, Parker has recently filed a $1 million dollar lawsuit over the violent altercations she claims happened from October 2020 to January of this year.

As reported via TMZ through new court documents the outlet obtained, Parker’s lawsuit — filed in Texas — cited an alleged incident we previously reported on where she said Hanks became enraged and physically violent with her while the two were in New Orleans last year as he filmed the mini-series Your Honor. If you recall, she also claimed that following the altercation, Hanks had told her no one would believe her version of how he’d allegedly been violent with her because she was “just a ghetto Black b*tch” and he’s “Chet Hanks.” According to new information in the lawsuit, Parker said that a month after the New Orleans trip Hanks threatened to kill them both in a murder-suicide while she and her twins were with him in his Sugarland, Texas home.

In response to the lawsuit, TMZ additionally shared that Hanks believes that the video of the violent altercation between him and Parker from last month wherein which he was seen bloodied showed the “undisputed” truth regarding the dynamics of their relationship. As he claims, Parker’s allegations against him “are completely false, fabricated and fictional.” What’s more is that Hanks’ attorney told the outlet, “We consider the claims filed by Kiana Parker to be a shakedown. The lawsuit filed by Ms. Parker is in response to the lawsuit filed by Chet Hanks against Ms. Parker on March 4, 2021.”

In a later update of the story, the outlet shared a statement they’d received from Parker’s attorneys and explained that the dollar amount ($1 million) that Parker is suing for could potentially become higher. The legal team said on her behalf, “We attempted to privately reach out to the Hanks family to resolve this, but they decided to take it directly to the media. Our team was left no choice, this was the right time to file this lawsuit. As a procedural rule, we must choose a category as it relates to a dollar amount, however no monetary demand has been made at this time.”

As Hanks’ attorney mentioned, this latest development only builds on the intense legal back and forth the former couple has already been in. Parker had a temporary restraining order put on Hanks a few months ago, and Hanks recently filed a lawsuit against her citing “assault and battery, theft, and [a] return of the money she allegedly stole from him” as his claims. That being said, it unfortunately doesn’t seem like the drama between the two will be over anytime soon. For updates, we’ll keep you posted as this story progresses.