Following the recently surfaced video of a violent fight between actor and musician Chet Hanks with his ex-girlfriend Kiana Parker, rapper The Game shared his words of advice for Hanks via Instagram. From his point of view, Hanks should consider going back to dating white women since he might not be built for the level of “anger” he was exposed to.

Just yesterday, TMZ shared a series of clips they obtained wherein which Hanks was seen with a bloodied gash on the upper left side of his forehead in his Sugarhill, TX home as he accused Parker of coming at him with a knife — something she was heard denying multiple times in the clip. Since Hanks had already been trending the night before over his additionally now-viral video where he discussed having a “white boy summer” and his preference of dating “Black queens,” the video of him and Parker — who is a Black woman — also made headlines.

Sharing his thoughts on what went down in the clips later that day, The Game left his commentary on Hollywood Unlocked’s reposting of the violence between Hanks and Parker. Seemingly directing his words at Hanks, the rapper’s comment said, “Time to go back to Becky bro, you might not be built for this level of anger 🤷🏿‍♂️ .”

While it’s not surprising, seeing a Black man add to the narrative that Black women are “angry” is still really disappointing. Clearly, the clips shared via TMZ are a part of a larger situation happening between the two exes, and obviously, nobody can know what is truly happened between them on that day besides the people who were there. Parker did swing at Hanks in one of the clips and landed her blow — but it’s also fair to mention that two are currently in a legal battle which includes a temporary restraining order she filled for as protection from the actor — who she claims became violent with her during several incidents from October 2020 to January 2021. TMZ’s reporting from yesterday additionally shared that Parker claims the reason she went to Hanks’ Sugarhill home the day their violent incident was recorded was so that she could gather her belongings, and he was the one who “grabbed a knife in a menacing way” which resulted in her swinging a pot at him in self-defense.

Regardless, it’s unfair for anyone to assume that the “level of anger” Parker displayed in the video was only anger, or anger at all. Black women having a reaction and/or showing emotion — especially in a situation where they might feel threatened — doesn’t make them “angry.” That being said, who’s to say that a “Becky” wouldn’t have reacted the same way — especially if it was in self-defense like Parker claims? It’s unfortunate that things escalated violently in Hanks and Parker’s situation at all, and quite frankly there’s still not enough public information on the incident for anyone to be passing judgment on the behavior of the two involved.

