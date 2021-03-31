MadameNoire Featured Video

In a newly surfaced video, actor and musician Chet Hanks is seen bloodied after a violent incident involving his ex-girlfriend Kiana Parker. Amidst the former couple’s ongoing legal disputes, and accusations of violent behavior from both parties, Parker additionally claims that at one point Hanks referred to her as a “ghetto black b—ch.”

As per a video obtained by TMZ, Hanks is seen walking around and recording Parker and asks her “So you’re going to come at me with a knife?” — something Parker denied before seemingly swinging at the actor and the camera going dark.

When the recording resumes, Hanks is seen looking at the camera with a bleeding gash on the upper left of his forehead. He says, “This b–ch just attacked me with a knife,” and Parker denied the allegation again before she was heard in the background asking other bystanders who weren’t shown in the video to confirm that she didn’t approach Hanks with a knife. When she’s heard asking “Did I attack him with a knife?” someone in the background is heard replying, “Not at all.”

Then she yells at Hanks, “You pushed me,” to which he laughs at before saying, “Wow, now you’re trying to flip the story.”

Later in the clips TMZ shared, Hanks gives context to his version of violent altercation by saying, “She’s mad cause I caught her stealing — stealing my money. Taking my credit cards and charging her rent to them, all this sh-t like that.”

Trigger warning: the first clip can be seen below via @tmz_tv

According to the outlet, Hanks says that the violent clips were taken earlier this year on January 8 at his home in Sugarland, TX. What’s more — in case you didn’t know — is that he and Parker have been in a legal back and forth since that same month, when she got a temporary restraining order against him due to multiple incidents she claims happened from October 2020 to then (January 2021) where Hanks allegedly was violent with her.

As TMZ additionally reported, one of the alleged incidents happened while the couple was in New Orleans as Hanks filmed the mini-series Your Honor. While on the trip, Parker claims that Hanks became violent when she wanted to leave “their room at the Windsor Court hotel to get food,” and that he was “grabbing her wrists and arms and flinging her around to keep her in the room.”

“She says tables were knocked over and he chucked a bottle at her,” the outlet continued on Parker’s account, “even claiming he chased her down the hallway in his boxers. She also alleges he told her that no one would believe her, because she was ‘just a ghetto Black b—ch’ and he was ‘Chet Hanks.'”

For the record, Hanks denies Parker’s claims and apparently told the outlet that he didn’t know she filed for the temporary restraining order when the New Orleans altercation allegedly went down.

Additionally, he “recently filed a lawsuit” against Parker over the incident this past January when his face was bloodied. According to the report — and as Hanks touched on in one of the clips — the actor says things became volatile when he broke up with Parker and she started putting charges on his credit cards and “making off with a ton of his property.”

As shared, that’s when Parker showed up to his home in Sugarhill, “with three men, one of whom he says flashed a gun at him.” TMZ reports that Hanks’ lawsuit is suing for “assault and battery, theft, and [a] return of the money she allegedly stole from him.”

Regarding her side of the story from that day, the outlet shared that Parker says she came to get her things from his place with some movers to help her and that Hanks was “antagonizing her.” According to what they gathered of her account, he was the one who “grabbed a knife in a menacing way” — which caused her to grab a pot and swing it at him in self-defense. After she allegedly left the home to get out of the environment, she claims Hanks followed her out and “attacked her right there in the open” until others came to her assistance.

Unrelatedly — and bizarrely — Hanks was just trending last night for a separate clip of himself that also went viral, where he talks about having a “white boy summer” and discussing how he dates “black queens… all year ’round — respectfully.”

We’ll keep you posted as this story progresses.