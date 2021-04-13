MadameNoire Featured Video

Niecy Nash took to Instagram Sunday with a special public service announcement about single people seeking to entice married folk in their direct messages and comments. The message came in the form of a self-recorded video, which Niecy looked beautiful in, by the way. Though the “Reno 9-1-1” actress did not mention anyone by name, it seems that she had a few specific people in mind.

“This is a PSA for those of you who have been disrespectful in the comments and the DMs of someone who is married,” Niecy began. “I’m gonna tell you stop it and I’m gonna tell you why. One, it’s disrespectful. Two, you end up in a situation where you show up to a place saying, ‘I’m about to play myself.'”

Niecy then went on to tell people who attempt to be inappropriate with married people that they are above playing second-best before suggesting that no one is destined to be with someone else’s spouse.

“Why are you second best? You are not. First of all, stop that, but here’s the second part. God is never going to tell you that somebody else’s spouse is your good thing,” said Niecy. “So don’t be disrespectful. Stop it because what’s for you is for you and what’s for somebody else….uhhh.”

Though there was a little encouragement sprinkled throughout, at its core, it seems that the post was a classy nice-nasty read. Niecy’s wife, Jessica Betts hopped in the comments to point out how “fine” she looked, which prompted followers to discuss the specific commenter who inspired the video in the first place.

“@jessicabettsmusic I saw the comment before I saw who it was from and I said ‘folks still being disrespectful’ LOL,” one follower wrote.

“Me too!!! I was like “what did she JUST say?!” LOL,” added another.

Niecy has never played about hers.